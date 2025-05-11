Finally, a mental health survey of the Canadian music industry. The situation is dire

We’ve heard tales about the tortured artist for decades, even centuries. We’ve mythologized the idea that artists must suffer for their art, but there have been few attempts to scientifically quantify and explore the source of that suffering.

This is the objective of a survey launched by Revelios [Mental Health Works], a mental health awareness company headed by CEO Catherine Harrison.

As a recording and touring musician herself, Harrison has seen firsthand what musicians in Canada often endure, and how pursuing such a career can impact their mental health. The first round of results from about 800 initial respondents of all ages was unveiled last week at Departure/Canadian Music Week.

The survey included not just musicians but anyone associated with the Canadian music industry, among them musicians, roadies, promoters and venue operators. The industry employs more than 100,000 people in Canada and contributes almost $11 billion to our GDP.

The findings from the survey are terrifying. By any measure, they indicate that the Canadian music scene is in the midst of a full-blown mental health crisis.

94% agree that mental health issues are widespread in the Canadian music industry

86% report having suffered some kind of mental health challenges

84% say they feel chronic anxiety

74% report constant fatigue

70% say they are persistently sad

52% report feeling at some point that life wasn’t worth living

43% have considered taking their own lives

What’s the cause of this stress, anxiety, and depression?

Financial stress is a big one. It’s hard to make a living as a musician, with many having to hold day jobs in addition to — and often to finance — their musical careers, which leads to burnout and heavy amounts of strain. About 79 per cent say money troubles directly impact their mental well-being, with a mere six per cent saying they have a sense of job security. Imagine having that hanging over your head day in and day out.

Another big financial issue is the inability to break into foreign markets. This is being made worse by the current situation in the U.S., which was already made difficult by high fees for visas. With border clampdowns and stories of invasive searches and threats of detention and deportation, the chances of a Canadian finding work in the U.S. are riskier than ever. People are too fearful to find gigs in the world’s largest music market. Since touring is the major source of any musician’s revenue these days, not being able to tour America is a major contributor to this financial stress. Travel to Europe and other parts of the world are often financially out of reach.

Substance abuse is a constant problem as people look for ways to cope, even though 84 per cent of respondents agree that there’s a stigma around self-medication with drugs and alcohol. This is complicated by those within the industry who think that everyone should suck it up, get comfortably numb, and just deal with it. (“Can’t you fake it for just one more show?”) Incredibly, 54 per cent believe there’s a stigma around sobriety and recovery, which discourages those with problems from seeking support and help.

Just nine per cent say they regularly get enough sleep, the source of many mental and physical complications. Bad nutrition and irregular working hours are contributing factors. How about those who must scrape by touring in van with days between hot showers or the chance to do laundry? This might be an adventure for the young, but as you age, the novelty gets real old real fast.

Others reported conditions like ADHD (41 per cent), arthritis (22 per cent), and mobility issues (21 per cent). Sexism, racism, ageism, harassment, bullying, and toxic work environments are also prevalent, yet these issues are rarely acknowledged as problems. Non-binary individuals and racialized groups face a disproportionate number of issues when it comes to workplace discrimination and the lowest response rate.

With mental well-being such a widespread issue, you’d think that industry leaders would be all over the situation. Unfortunately, the survey says only 10 per cent believe that industry leaders are doing enough when it comes to structured mental health resources, training and leadership accountability. A whopping 94 per cent believe that the industry could and should do more.

What needs to be done? More mental health education is at the top of the list. About 96 per cent agree on this, while 81 percent say that they’ve never received any kind of advice on the matter.

What, for example, should a person do if they see someone in distress? What can they say? Whom should they call? While every venue has a first aid kit and a defibrillator, few have phone numbers for distress hotlines posted anywhere. And while there is mental health training available, there’s nothing available in Canada that addresses the needs of people involved in the music industry.

The Revelios survey will remain open until Sept. 30, 2025, with a final report due (complete with recommendations) scheduled for early 2026. If you work in the Canadian music industry in any capacity, you can participate in the survey by going here. There’s also an opportunity to tell your own story. Everything is completely confidential and anonymous.

Meanwhile, you can share these preliminary results with everyone you know, including government officials. Raise awareness by talking to your industry peers and letting those who may be suffering know that they’re far from alone. And if you’re able, start pressuring those in positions of leadership. If you’re inclined, follow @Reveliosmentalhealth on Instagram.

It is already — and always has been — extraordinarily difficult to pursue a music career, and precious little attention has been paid attention to the mental wellness of those associated with this industry. We have to make things better if the music is going to continue.