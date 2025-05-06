Menu

Crime

Police investigate death of woman found inside West Kelowna mobile home as suspicious

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:41 pm
1 min read
Police investigating suspicious death of 57-year-old West Kelowna woman
Police say the death of 57-year-old Cindy Walsh is being investigated as suspicious. Residents of the quiet West Kelowna area are shocked. Victoria Femia reports.
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old woman.

According to police, officers conducted a wellness check at a home in the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Saturday. Upon entering, officers found the body of Cindy Walsh.

“Cindy stayed in the house a lot, didn’t see much of her, her mate kind of came and went,” said one neighbour who Global News agreed to grant anonymity to for security reasons.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, as police confirm they are treating Walsh’s death as suspicious.

“It’s shocking to the neighbourhood we definitely weren’t expecting anything like that,” said neighbourhood resident, Melvin Minpenko.

Fear is now spreading through the normally peaceful community.

“I live alone. We don’t know if we’ll be safe or not, it’s scary,” said another resident, Ineke Devries.

Police have released few details surrounding Cindy Walsh’s death, including whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

Officers are asking anyone who knew Walsh or has been in contact with her during the month of April to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

