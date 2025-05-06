Police investigate death of woman found inside West Kelowna mobile home as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old woman.

According to police, officers conducted a wellness check at a home in the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Saturday. Upon entering, officers found the body of Cindy Walsh.

“Cindy stayed in the house a lot, didn’t see much of her, her mate kind of came and went,” said one neighbour who Global News agreed to grant anonymity to for security reasons.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, as police confirm they are treating Walsh’s death as suspicious.

“It’s shocking to the neighbourhood we definitely weren’t expecting anything like that,” said neighbourhood resident, Melvin Minpenko.

Fear is now spreading through the normally peaceful community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I live alone. We don’t know if we’ll be safe or not, it’s scary,” said another resident, Ineke Devries.

Police have released few details surrounding Cindy Walsh’s death, including whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

Officers are asking anyone who knew Walsh or has been in contact with her during the month of April to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.