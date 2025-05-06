Police investigate death of woman found inside West Kelowna mobile home as suspicious

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old woman.
According to police, officers conducted a wellness check at a home in the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Saturday. Upon entering, officers found the body of Cindy Walsh.
“Cindy stayed in the house a lot, didn’t see much of her, her mate kind of came and went,” said one neighbour who Global News agreed to grant anonymity to for security reasons.
Get daily National news
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, as police confirm they are treating Walsh’s death as suspicious.
“It’s shocking to the neighbourhood we definitely weren’t expecting anything like that,” said neighbourhood resident, Melvin Minpenko.
Fear is now spreading through the normally peaceful community.
“I live alone. We don’t know if we’ll be safe or not, it’s scary,” said another resident, Ineke Devries.
Police have released few details surrounding Cindy Walsh’s death, including whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.
Officers are asking anyone who knew Walsh or has been in contact with her during the month of April to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.
- Female complainant sought ‘wild night’ with world junior players, defence suggests
- Former Quebec junior hockey player Noah Corson sentenced to 2 years of jail time in sex-assault case
- Sole survivor from toxic mushroom-laced meal testifies at murder trial
- 14 children arrested in U.K. after missing boy dies in industrial fire
Comments