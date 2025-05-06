Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights to begin NHL playoff series Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talks about his team's upcoming playoff series against the Golden Knights.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers can be forgiven for holding their cards much closer to their chests this year — they’re in Las Vegas, a place of broken dreams and sleepless nights.

The Oilers open their second-round, best-of-seven NHL playoff series tonight at T-Mobile Arena against the Golden Knights, the second time in three seasons they’re facing each other in the second round.

Edmonton Oilers centre Adam Henrique (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers centre Adam Henrique (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

Vegas won the 2023 series in six games en route to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights, with veteran Bruce Cassidy behind the bench, finished first in the Pacific Division this season with 50 wins and 110 points. The Oilers, with bench boss Kris Knoblauch, ended up third with 48 wins and 101 points.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Knights knocked off the wild-card Minnesota Wild in six games in the first round, while the Oilers dispatched the favoured Los Angeles Kings, also in six games.

This will be the fifth appearance in the second round for the eight-year-old Knights franchise. They understand why their instant success can be polarizing and annoying, and why they are a favourite target for so many NHL rivals.

Trending Now

Oilers star captain Connor McDavid said his team has learned from its past failures, and remembers the bitter taste of losing in 2023 to the Vegas squad after tying the series 2-2.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl believe they have a deeper, hungrier and more experienced team for this year’s playoff rematch, and Cassidy knows he’ll have to pay extra attention to the “MVPs of the league” to get past the Oilers again.

Game 2 in the series is Thursday in Vegas. Games 3 and 4 are in Edmonton on Saturday and Monday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers heading to round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs'
Edmonton Oilers heading to round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices