Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Green Day: Bridging 35 Years of Punk with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 6:10 am
2 min read
Green Day: Bridging 35 years of punk with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
In 2023, Green Day sat down with Alan Cross to reflect on their 30-plus years of music and discuss their upcoming album, Saviors. At that time, it had been three years since their last release, and there was a lot of speculation about what kind of album fans would be getting. Billie Joe Armstrong said, “I think that this record is sort of the best of everything Green Day has, like the thirty years of experience that we have kinda come together whether it’s like, it’s something from Dookie or American Idiot I think somehow we were able to sort of bridge the gap into making something that is an essential record for us.”

The band suggests that the music of the ’90s continues to resonate with fans today simply because of how music and shows were experienced back then. “The music that came from the 90s was sort of like, the last hurrah of you know,” says Tré Cool, “rock and roll before things like cell phones and everybody wanting to take selfies – selfie wasn’t a word. It was just a whole lot of fun and not a whole bunch of documentation.”

Mike Dirnt says, “Back in the day you were a little more vested when you went to a record store. You had to look into things, and dive into a genre, or dive into an album. That had an affect on how bands created their sound…and a lot of those bands had established their sound pretty solid by the time they got big. And now when you hear something that’s blown up …it’s interesting because they have so many more influences now.”

On May 1st, 2025, Green Day was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. A celebration that comes after 14 albums, 4 Grammys and now 35 years in the music. “This is kind of like being at your own funeral,” Armstrong said at the event, “but I don’t know what the f*** I’m going to say. Anyways, thank you to all of our friends that bought our records and come to our shows. We love you guys so much.”

