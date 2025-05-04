Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Durham Region police reveal first homicide of 2025, launch probe

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Police in Durham Region say a 47-year-old man was the victim of a homicide, the first in the region in 2025. A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville. View image in full screen
Police in Durham Region say a 47-year-old man was the victim of a homicide, the first in the region in 2025. A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Durham Region Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man in Pickering, Ont., saying it’s the region’s first homicide of 2025.

Durham Region officers said that on April 30, officers from its west division responded to a call for a well-being check in the area of Fairport Road and Third Concession Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle, Durham police said in a brief statement.

The Ontario Coroner’s Office was notified and attended the scene, which was secured by police.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A post-mortem examination determined that the man’s death was the result of a homicide.

Durham Region police identified the victim as Joshua Ibbitson, 47, from Markham, Ont., but provided no further details on the cause of death or how long he may have been dead in the car.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Victims identified in Courtice double homicide'
Victims identified in Courtice double homicide
Trending Now

Detectives urge anyone with information about Ibbitson’s death to come forward, particularly persons who were in the area or may have witnessed suspicious activity on the evening of April 29, or the morning of April 30.

Those with any information should contact Durham Region Police Det. Graham of the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices