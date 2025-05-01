Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Global shares rise as U.S. futures gain amid subdued holiday trading

By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2025 7:37 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Why Trump wants to fire the Federal Reserve chair'
Why Trump wants to fire the Federal Reserve chair
RELATED: Why Trump wants to fire the Federal Reserve chair – Apr 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Global shares rose Thursday in limited trading, with many markets closed for May Day, or international Labour Day holidays.

Britain’s FTSE 100 inched up less than 0.1 per cent in early trading to 8,496.53. The future for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5 per cent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 per cent.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent to finish at 36,452.30. As expected, the Bank of Japan decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged as worries mount over the impact of Trump’s policies. The central bank also cut its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 by more than half, to 0.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent three months ago.

“Considering the significant downgrading of growth and inflation forecasts in its Quarterly Outlook Report, the central bank will likely take a long pause to assess the impact of high global trade policy uncertainty on growth and inflation,” Shigeto Nagai of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. dollar rose to 144.19 Japanese yen from 143.06 yen. The euro cost $1.1329, inching down from $1.1331.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 per cent to 8,145.60.

Click to play video: 'Canadian stock market ends week on positive note'
Canadian stock market ends week on positive note

Uncertainty about what President Donald Trump’s trade war will do to the U.S. economy remains a key focus for investors.

Trending Now

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent while the Dow gained 0.4 per cent. The Nasdaq composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower.

The U.S. has been hit with the threat of a worst-case scenario called “stagflation,” one where the economy stagnates yet inflation remains high. Economists fear it because the Federal Reserve has no good tools to fix both problems at the same time. If the Fed were to try to help one problem by adjusting interest rates, it would likely make the other worse.

Story continues below advertisement

A more comprehensive report on the job market from the U.S. government will arrive on Friday. Worries are simmering that Trump’s trade war may drag the U.S. economy into a recession. The president’s on-again-off-again rollout of tariffs has created deep uncertainty about what’s to come.

“I’m not taking a credit or discredit for the stock market,” Trump said Wednesday. “I’m just saying we inherited a mess.”

Uncertainty around Trump’s tariffs has already triggered historic swings for financial markets, from stocks to bonds to the value of the U.S. dollar, that battered investors.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude shed US$1.07 to US$57.14 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up US$1.00 to US$60.06 a barrel.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices