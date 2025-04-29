Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Calgary police investigating discovery of human remains near Edworthy Park

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 2:06 am
1 min read
Human remains discovered near Edworthy Park
Police have discovered human remains near Edworthy Park. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Calgary police were called out late Monday evening after reports of the possible discovery of human remains on an island in the Bow River near Edworthy Park in southwest Calgary.

Police say the remains were spotted by some people who were out for a walk in the area who then called police.

Calgary police said, what appear to be human remains, were discovered on an island in the Bow River, near Edworthy Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police said, what appear to be human remains, were discovered Monday evening on an island in the Bow River, near Edworthy Park. Global News

An initial investigation determined the remains appeared to be human, so the Calgary police homicide team was called in to help.

The Calgary Police HAWCS helicopter could also be seen flying over the area late Monday evening and using its powerful spotlight to help light the area for investigators.

The medical examiner’s office was also called in to help determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

A Calgary police helicopter could be seen flying over the area and using it's powerful spotlight to light the area for investigators. View image in full screen
A Calgary police helicopter could be seen flying over the area, near Edworthy Park, and using it’s powerful spotlight to light the area for investigators. Global News
This is the second time in less than a week that Calgary police have been called in to investigate the discovery of human remains.

On Friday, officers were called out after a someone walking in a wooded area in the community of Spruce Cliff discovered what they thought was human remains.

Following an examination by the medical examiner’s office, police said it appeared the remains were from a man over the age of 25 and had been in the area “for some time,” but further examination by a forensic anthropologist was needed.

Calgary police investigate possible human remains in city’s southwest
