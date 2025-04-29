Calgary police investigating discovery of human remains near Edworthy Park

Calgary police were called out late Monday evening after reports of the possible discovery of human remains on an island in the Bow River near Edworthy Park in southwest Calgary.
Police say the remains were spotted by some people who were out for a walk in the area who then called police.
An initial investigation determined the remains appeared to be human, so the Calgary police homicide team was called in to help.
The Calgary Police HAWCS helicopter could also be seen flying over the area late Monday evening and using its powerful spotlight to help light the area for investigators.
Get daily National news
The medical examiner’s office was also called in to help determine the person’s identity and cause of death.
This is the second time in less than a week that Calgary police have been called in to investigate the discovery of human remains.
On Friday, officers were called out after a someone walking in a wooded area in the community of Spruce Cliff discovered what they thought was human remains.
Following an examination by the medical examiner’s office, police said it appeared the remains were from a man over the age of 25 and had been in the area “for some time,” but further examination by a forensic anthropologist was needed.
Comments