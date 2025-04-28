81-year-old man killed in wrong-way collision on Hwy. 401 near Woodstock: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way collision on Highway 401 near Woodstock over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to the highway on Saturday night shortly before midnight after the collision had been reported.

Police say the officer’s investigation found that an SUV was travelling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Mill Street when it collided with a transport truck.

An 81-year-old man from Woodstock, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported to police in connection with the crash.

Police closed two lanes of the highway between Mill Street and Norwich Road for a number of hours as they investigated the collision.

OPP say officers are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them.