Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario financial adviser charged in $1.8M fraud investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Tips to avoid crypto currency investment fraud'
Consumer Matters: Tips to avoid crypto currency investment fraud
RELATED: Online investment fraud is on the rise and getting more sophisticated.  Scammers are targeting social media platforms and even dating apps where they lure victims into investing their funds on fake sites often involving crypto currency. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more and tips on how to protect yourself – Mar 31, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A financial adviser from Orillia was arrested after Ontario Provincial Police alleged he had defrauded clients of more than $1.8 million.

Members of the OPP Orillia Major Crime Unit say an Orillia financial adviser is facing several charges, including defrauding the public and eleven counts of uttering a forged document contrary to the Criminal Code.

Kevin Douse, 40, from the Township of Severn, was arrested on April 24 following a 16-month-long investigation.

OPP alleged the local registered financial adviser defrauded some of his clients by requesting they provide intended investments by cheques made payable to him instead of the investment company.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In certain instances, police allege the accused falsified and forged investment and insurance paperwork to hide the misallocation of his victims’ funds.

“It is essential to confirm that your investment funds are being directed into the products you intended,” says investigating officer Det. Const. Rogan. “This means regularly reviewing your investment statements, whether by mail or through your secure online investment portal, and by keeping track of all transactions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rogan warns that fraud can go undetected in many cases, particularly with vulnerable individuals.

Trending Now

“The OPP advises that a trusted family member or person regularly reviews these online accounts, especially for those who may not be tech-savvy, and always ensure you receive detailed documentation, receipts, and clear records for every investment decision,” Rogan said.

The total of the misallocated funds is suspected to be more than $1.8 million, police say.

Police warn there may be further alleged fraudulent acts by Douse against members of the public while he was working as a financial adviser.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 10, 2025.

Police are asking anyone with any further information to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices