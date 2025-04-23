Kelowna family living in fear after year of late-night disturbances

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., family says they’re living in fear and are now considering moving after more than a year of persistent and disturbing behaviour outside their home.

Global News is not naming the family or showing their home due to fears of retaliation.

“I don’t feel safe in my house,” the homeowner’s daughter said. “I feel like there’s potential for something worse to happen.”

According to the family, it all began over a year ago, when a group of teenagers started targeting their home. The disturbances have included banging on windows and doors, scraping noises, and even rocks being thrown at the house, often in the middle of the night.

“I was sitting in my room getting ready for bed,” the homeowner’s daughter recalled one instance. “My blinds were open, then all of a sudden I heard really loud banging on my bedroom windows. That was terrifying, I thought my house was being broken into.”

The father says the youth returned to their home Thursday multiple times.

“It was the first time it started this year. They basically pounded on our house every half hour — scraping, pounding on our windows,” he said.

The disturbances continued until Kelowna RCMP responded.

“Some youth were believed to have fled,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier with Kelowna RCMP. “We remained in the area, and they did not return after the second incident.”

Police say the suspects have not been identified, and the investigation remains active. Officers are encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity, especially youths lingering in the area late at night.

“If people in the area see youth walking around aimlessly at night, phone us,” Gauthier said. “We’ll go investigate.”

The family says the masked teens have also been seen intimidating other neighbours in the Kettle Valley area — suggesting this may not be an isolated or targeted case.

“This isn’t just kids being kids, this is harassment,” the father said. “It’s not just ringing a doorbell. It’s pounding on your house with enough force to shake it — to scare the hell out of you.”