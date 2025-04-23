Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sex assault trial expected to start for 5 former world junior hockey players

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 6:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '5 former Canada world junior hockey players plead not guilty in sex assault trial'
5 former Canada world junior hockey players plead not guilty in sex assault trial
WATCH: A high-profile criminal trial is underway in London, Ont., where five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room after the team's championship win. Jeff Semple reports on the trial's opening day, the evidence set to be presented, and why the alleged victim could face multiple rounds of intense cross-examination.
The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to begin today in London, Ont.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The players were charged last year in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

A jury of 14, plus two alternates, was selected yesterday, comprising a majority of women, and the trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, lasting approximately eight weeks.

Click to play video: 'Five former Canada world junior players plead not guilty in sex assault trial'
Five former Canada world junior players plead not guilty in sex assault trial
© 2025 The Canadian Press

