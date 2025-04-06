Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police face questions over Parliament Hill barricade after arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2025 8:35 am
1 min read
Tactical police officers attend an incident at East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Tactical police officers attend an incident at East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Questions remain for Ottawa police this morning after a late-night arrest of a man who barricaded himself in Parliament Hill’s East Block on Saturday.

Ottawa police say they arrested the man without incident late Saturday night after an hours-long lockdown that began after the man “gained unauthorized access” to East Block in the afternoon and barricaded himself inside the building.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They initially released a warning for anyone in East Block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide.

People were evacuated from the building and police shut down a significant stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, blocking traffic and pedestrians.

Trending Now

Before the arrest, Ottawa police Insp. Mark Bouwmeester told reporters the circumstances of the incident were considered suspicious, but offered no details on whether the man was armed or had made any threats.

Story continues below advertisement

A government official page says East Block houses the offices of Senators and their staff, but Parliament Hill is mostly quiet this month due to the upcoming federal election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices