Crime

Brantford police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after fatal stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years'
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
RELATED: Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years – Dec 4, 2023
Police in Brantford say they are on the lookout for a 27-year-old man after a man was fatally stabbed late Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on Charlotte Street shortly after 4 p.m. after a disturbance had been called in.

When officers reached the scene, police say they found a man who was suffering from a stab wound. He would fall victim to his injury a short time later.

Police say the accused and the victim are know to one another and that officers do not think it was random incident.

They have also recovered the murder weapon and while they have arrested one man in connection with the incident, they are currently seeking a second suspect.

“The Brantford Police Service have reasonable grounds and are actively seeking to arrest 27-year-old Bradley George Saunders for second degree murder,” a release from police noted.

Police described the suspect as being , 6’2” tall, around 155 lbs., with long dark hair and warned the public he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

They were unable to provide details about what he was wearing or what he is driving.

The man who is in custody is facing several charges including accessory after the fact to murder, weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

