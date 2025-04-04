Draisaitl leaves Oilers 3-2 win over Sharks, with an injury

NHL leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl left the Edmonton Oilers’ game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in the second period with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

Draisaitl appeared to get hurt midway through the second period and skated gingerly to the bench before leaving to go to the dressing room. Coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that he had no update on the severity of the injury.

Jeff Skinner scored the tiebreaking goal shortly after Draisaitl left the game, giving the Oilers a 3-2 victory that kept them within two points of Los Angeles in the race for second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“Obviously we’ve had some injuries to key guys,” Skinner said. “It’s a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up and I think guys have done a good job so far. We’re going to have to continue that and keep working together to get the results we want.”

Draisaitl had an assist earlier in the second period. He leads the NHL with 52 goals and is third in the league with 106 points.

Draisaitl missed four games last month with an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers are already without star center Connor McDavid, who has been sidelined since colliding with Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey on March 20. McDavid has resumed skating with the team in a non-contact jersey but there is no timetable for his return.

The playoffs begin in just over two weeks.

“You never want to miss those guys,” Knoblauch said. “You never want your top players not to play because every time they’re not in, it decreases your chances of winning because they are good players, obviously. But what happens is other guys have some opportunities to play, get some confidence, hopefully score some goals, because we’re going to need them.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the L.A. Kings on Saturday.

Sharks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.