Draisaitl and Oilers beat Golden Knights 3-2, but Vegas clinches playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl added to his NHL-leading goal total by scoring on a 5-on-3 power play to put the Edmonton Oilers ahead for good Tuesday night, but the Vegas Golden Knights clinched a playoff berth despite the 3-2 loss.

The Golden Knights, who had their season-high six-game winning streak snapped, were assured a playoff spot when the Calgary Flames were beaten 3-1 by the Utah Hockey Club.

Edmonton kept its slim hopes alive for the Pacific Division title, pulling to within seven points of the first-place Golden Knights. Both teams have eight regular-season games left.

Draisaitl’s goal was his 52nd this season and 399th of his career, drawing “MVP” chants from Edmonton fans. Jake Walman and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard had two assists and Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They might be a playoff opponent we are playing,” said Arvidsson after the game. “That was a big game for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pavel Dorofeyev and Nicolas Roy each scored for the Golden Knights. Dorofeyev’s goal gave him a team-leading 32. Adin Hill made 17 saves. Jack Eichel’s six-game point streak (six goals, seven assists) ended.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: After a slow start, Edmonton began to find its game late in the first period and then scored all three of its goals in the second.

Golden Knights: Vegas is in the playoffs, but this was a missed opportunity by the Golden Knights to put even more distance between themselves and Edmonton and Los Angeles.

KEY MOMENT

Arvidsson’s goal came when he jammed the puck into the net under Hill’s leg pad. The Golden Knights challenged the goal, but the call was upheld to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead late in the second period.

KEY STAT

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone played in his 700th career game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.