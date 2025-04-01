Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens sweep season series against Florida Panthers

With nine games to play and six at home, the Montreal Canadiens have the advantage for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The opportunity is in front of them, but they have to keep executing.

A full four-game season sweep would be a bit of a miracle against the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers, but they did it with a shocking finish.

Wilde Horses

Every night is Lane Hutson Night. The assault on the record book continues. He’s a point-per-game player since the Four Nations break. Hutson notched an assist on the first goal for the Canadiens on a deflection from Josh Anderson.

That line was a handful and the best on the night for Montreal. Brendan Gallagher is playing the best hockey he has played in years, and Christian Dvorak’s best moments as a Canadiens player are right now.

Hutson now has 57 assists in his rookie season. He has moved ahead of Chris Chelios for second in assists all-time for a rookie defender. He trails only Larry Murphy for assists for a rearguard rookie in the history of the National Hockey League. Murphy had 60 assists. Three in eight games for the tie.

Hutson’s 62 points overall is also top-ten in the history of the game for rookie defenders. He could conceivably rise to third overall at his present pace. It must be stressed again that the entire top-15 list is from an era where the average goal total in a contest was 11 or 12; not six or seven goals.

The best this century before Hutson was Quinn Hughes with 53 points on 45 assists. Hutson has obliterated the best numbers in the last 25 years of rookies on the blue line.

Hutson is remarkable. They might just scout differently this kid is so special. Smaller players with world-class vision and creativity might not be treated like they will never make the major leagues.

What doesn’t get enough attention as he makes his meteoric rise to the upper echelon in the history of the game is he is improving tremendously in his own zone as well. It’s sometimes a mystery how he out battles someone who is six-feet-five-inches for the puck, but he does it time and time again.

He is almost like a whirling dervish around the opposition, and they are shocked that he is somehow inside their space removing them from the puck. The Canadiens are in the mix for a playoff spot, and he is, without a doubt, the single biggest change to this roster from last season.

Nick Suzuki is having his best campaign. Cole Caufield has had a strong season. Juraj Slafkovsky has had an excellent second half. The Dvorak line is giving the opposition fits these days. The fourth line had their remarkable run when they were best in the league in goals at one point for a fourth line.

On defence, Jayden Struble has improved. Kaiden Guhle is improving still. Alexandre Carrier was a great addition via trade. However, all of those reason pale in comparison to the difference Hutson has made to this team in five months.

He is just getting started. There are times that it is apparent that he will be even better than this when he sees how much he can actually fool the opposition. They have seen what he can do. They have adapted to him as well as they can. He still is playing chess to their checkers.

A remarkable young player. The most exciting player to join the Canadiens since Alex Kovalev. Next season, watch what he begins to develop with Ivan Demidov. Genius enjoys genius. Demidov is expected to be a superstar. Superstars enjoy break-out passes.

The rebuild is going just fine, Montreal.

However, the game wasn’t going fine at all until nine seconds remained. It was a little bit of magic and a little bit of luck. Hutson kept it in at the blue line deftly. He threw it to the net with hope. It bounded off the defender and right to a wide open Suzuki who forced overtime.

The Bell Centre erupted. That eruption didn’t even measure on the Richter scale compared to what happened 29 seconds into overtime. It was Hutson to Cole Caufield who won the zone. He fed it to Suzuki who took it wide and then did a wrap-around to score short side.

No one was sitting. The Canadiens with their most improbable moments of the year.

Are they destined for this playoff spot? It certainly felt like it in this moment. It certainly felt like it.

Wilde Goats

Obviously not.

Wilde Cards

The Canadiens are in the midst of handling two important roster decisions. The future of Jacob Fowler and Oliver Kapanen hangs in the balance for this season and beyond after both were eliminated from title contention last weekend.

Fowler’s Boston College was the favourite to win the national championship in the NCAA, but the Eagles lost in the quarter-finals to Denver University.

Fowler now has three options to contemplate. He could return to Boston College for next season, but he has indicated recently that he would like to play professionally and feels that he is ready for it.

The Canadiens would want to get him signed as quickly as possible because of the college provision that if three years have passed since draft day, the player is free to choose his own future. This is why Montreal has been aggressive in signing Sean Farrell and Lane Hutson recently. They don’t want to lose a player like Calgary did when they drafted Adam Fox who waited, and then chose his own future, ultimately opting for the New York Rangers.

If Fowler does choose to turn pro immediately, then he has two options. He could sign a pro tryout that would see him play in Laval for the rest of the season. For Fowler that is an option that does not start his NHL entry-level contract, so it is unlikely that he would choose that route. Fowler would get more playing time, but he would not start earning big money choosing Laval.

Usually, a collegian gets an NHL game easily at the end of the season to ignite his ELC, but with a goalie that is a bit tricky. For the Canadiens, they need all the points that they can get, so a game at the NHL level while going for the playoffs has some complications. However, Fowler is an outstanding goalie, and those fears may be overblown.

Fowler’s teammates at BC Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault have already signed their ELC and will be joining the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, respectively.

The other situation is clearer. Kapanen will be flying to North America immediately. His contract is already engaged. He finished his season at Timra in the Swedish Hockey League last weekend.

Kapanen can play at either Laval or Montreal, and unlike Fowler, Kapanen can move freely between the two. It would seem that the Canadiens have a spot available for Kapanen. He won a job out of camp. He was the best player then, and after excelling at Timra, he is the best option now.

The club does not seem to favour Joshua Roy or Michael Pezzetta in the line-up at the moment. Emil Heineman has moved to the second line, and Kapanen would be a perfect addition to the fourth line.

He plays a mature game with awareness at all 200 feet. It’s just a matter of time to get him acclimated after coming over. When the Canadians season concludes, there will still be time to play for Laval.

The addition of Kapanen could be just what the Canadiens need to push them over the top considering the fourth line is not strong at the moment. The team is one forward short, and he is that forward.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.