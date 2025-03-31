Menu

Crime

Halton Region police officer charged with fraud after OPP investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.
Halton Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the OPP launched an investigation in February 2023 following multiple complaints of fraud in an alleged investment scheme.

They say a sergeant who has been with the police force for 18 years has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Police say two other individuals with no connection to the police service have also been charged.

The officer has been suspended from duty with pay.

Police say the case is now before the courts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

