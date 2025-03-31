Halton Region police officer charged with fraud after OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the OPP launched an investigation in February 2023 following multiple complaints of fraud in an alleged investment scheme.

They say a sergeant who has been with the police force for 18 years has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Police say two other individuals with no connection to the police service have also been charged.

The officer has been suspended from duty with pay.

Police say the case is now before the courts.