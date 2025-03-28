Menu

Canada

Canadian teen stands more than 7 feet tall and is getting basketball offers globally

By Staff Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
Canadian teen who stands over seven feet tall getting basketball offers from around the world
WATCH: Canadian teen who stands over seven feet tall getting basketball offers from around the world
A Canadian teenager is getting international attention in the basketball world lately.

Jérémy Gohier is only 14 years old, but it’s easy to see why he’s already making waves on the international basketball stage.

The seven-foot-four-inch teen from Laval, Que., is already fielding offers from the U.S., Europe and even Russia.

He’s being called a living, breathing cheat code on the court who towers over the competition and almost effortlessly hits slam dunks.

Click to play video: '7’4” Canadian teen basketball phenom turning heads'
7’4” Canadian teen basketball phenom turning heads
As a kid, he says he shot hoops with his mom everyday. He started playing basketball at six years old, and he says he was tall for his age, even then.

According to his coach Daniel Mulumba, the boy is already getting full ride scholarship offers from colleges.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gohier is the latest in a growing trend of incredibly tall Canadian basketball talents.

For the full story, watch the video above.

