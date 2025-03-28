Canadian teen stands more than 7 feet tall and is getting basketball offers globally

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian teenager is getting international attention in the basketball world lately.

Jérémy Gohier is only 14 years old, but it’s easy to see why he’s already making waves on the international basketball stage.

The seven-foot-four-inch teen from Laval, Que., is already fielding offers from the U.S., Europe and even Russia.

He’s being called a living, breathing cheat code on the court who towers over the competition and almost effortlessly hits slam dunks.

As a kid, he says he shot hoops with his mom everyday. He started playing basketball at six years old, and he says he was tall for his age, even then.

According to his coach Daniel Mulumba, the boy is already getting full ride scholarship offers from colleges.

Gohier is the latest in a growing trend of incredibly tall Canadian basketball talents.

