Happiest Baby apologizes for offering to take bassinet back after baby’s death

A popular baby brand has issued an apology to an influencer four months after offering to take back a nearly US$1,700 bassinet it sent in exchange for tagging it in related content using the product.

Influencer and So You Think You Can Dance alum Brooklyn Larsen’s son, Rocky, died before birth in November 2024 and Happiest Baby offered to send a courier to pick up the SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet.

“We cannot express more emphatically our deepest sympathy for what she and her family have been through following the loss of her son,” a spokesperson told Today in a statement on Monday. “What was intended to be an effort to provide assistance clearly was a mistake that added to Brooklyn’s grief, for which we are truly sorry.”

“We have taken internal steps to make sure it never happens again. What Brooklyn faced was a tragedy beyond comprehension, and we are heartbroken for her loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

The apology comes after Happiest Baby received backlash over the weekend after Larsen’s sister, Kenna Bangerter, claimed that the company had requested that her sister return the bassinet.

“Super disappointed in a certain brand during this unimaginable time for my sister. namely @happiest_baby – who sent my sister a baby bassinet after my sister said she would tag them in content with her newborn baby,” Bangerter wrote on a since-expired Instagram Story.

“After sending an email regarding the content she wasn’t able to send—because her baby passed away. They demanded she send the bassinet back. The empty baby bassinet, still sitting next to her bed. Because she didn’t ‘deliver the content.’

“I want you to think about why she couldn’t deliver the content. I’m absolutely disgusted by a BABY brand who promotes support for moms & babies—that doesn’t even have the decency to give her the space to grieve the bassinet she never got to fill.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Kenna Bangerter’s Instagram Stories. @KennaBang / Instagram

Many people criticized the company in their Instagram comments after Bangerter shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

Story continues below advertisement

Dancer Witney Carson commented on Happiest Baby’s most recent Instagram post, writing, “Very disappointed in your brand and the way you have handled the situation with Brooklyn.”

“Be better for future mothers. Lost me as a costumer and supporter,” Carson added.

A screenshot of Witney Carson’s comment on Happiest Baby’s Instagram post. @WitneyCarson / @Happiest_Baby / Instagram

“Disgusted by the lack of human compassion & empathy,” fellow So You Can Dance alum Allison Kuch added.

A screenshot of Allison Kuch’s comment on Happiest Baby’s Instagram post. @Happiest_Baby / @AllisonKutch / Instagram

“Removed you from my registry. Shame on you and this company,” The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck commented on the post.

Story continues below advertisement

A screenshot of Jennifer Affleck’s comment on Happiest Baby’s Instagram post. @Happiest_Baby / @JenniferLAffleck / Instagram

Following the backlash, Happiest Baby released a statement in its comments, writing, “We were devastated to learn of Rocky’s passing. In December we sent flowers to Brooklyn’s home, and shared our condolences in a note to her manager (with whom we communicated).”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Content was never a consideration, and at no time did we mention anything about content or obligations since her loss. We offered her team (not her directly, to respect her privacy) to set up a courier pickup to help alleviate a potentially painful trigger,” the company continued. “In our experience, some grieving families prefer to have certain items removed from their homes.

“Our entire mission is to support families, and it pains us to know that Brooklyn’s experience with us did not reflect that. We have apologized directly to Brooklyn for any additional hurt we may have caused. The well-being of families is and always will be our utmost priority.”

Story continues below advertisement

A screenshot of Happiest Baby’s comment on their latest Instagram post. Happiest_Baby / Instagram

Larsen first revealed that she was mourning the loss of her baby boy in a joint Instagram post with her husband, Tanner Larsen, in November 2024.

“Our hearts are completely shattered. Our perfect little boy didn’t make it,” the couple wrote on Nov. 28. “We arrived at the hospital, full of excitement, only to be told the devastating news that they couldn’t find his heartbeat.

“The following couple of hours were a complete blur. It didn’t make sense. Every single checkup, every ultrasound, every test had shown nothing but a healthy baby. He was always measuring big, always moving, always so active. We never imagined that this could happen. In an instant, our best day became our worst.

“At 11:23am on Monday morning, Brooklyn delivered our son in less than 9 minutes. 8 lbs 10 oz of pure perfection. He was strong, beautiful,” the couple wrote. “Holding him, memorizing every feature of his, feeling his spirit-he was everything we had dreamed of.”

Story continues below advertisement

The couple said they were “blessed to spend the next 12 precious hours with him” while surrounded by their family.

In February, Larsen shared an update on Instagram to mark the three-month anniversary of Rocky’s death.

“I wake up every day, and for a few seconds, there’s a sense of bliss before it hits me — he’s gone. Rocky wasn’t just in my head. He was here; I birthed him, and now he’s gone. People’s worst nightmare is my everyday reality,” she wrote.

Larson wrote about how much she appreciates those who have prayed for her family during this time and wishes she could “handwrite thank-you notes for every bouquet of flowers, every gift, card and donation” they have received.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ordering my drink today, the worker asked for my name for the order, and I so naturally and quickly said ‘Rocky.’ She looked up at me with the biggest smile and said, ‘That’s the coolest name,'” Larsen wrote. “I smiled and said thank you; it’s my son’s name. I might start using his name more like that — it felt nice.”