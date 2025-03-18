Lawyers for ‘person of interest’ demand his release in missing Dominican Republic tourist case

Send this page to someone via email

“Person of interest” Joshua Riibe’s lawyers are demanding that he be released from custody in the Dominican Republic as the search for missing U.S. tourist Sudiksha Konanki continues.

Konanki, a 20-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh and an Indian citizen, vanished before dawn on March 6 in the resort town of Punta Cana.

Surveillance footage of Konanki showed the missing student arm-in-arm with Riibe, while two women walked behind them as they left the Riu Republica Hotel and headed towards the beach. Riibe, 22, has now been “confined” to the hotel in Punta Cana, where he was last seen with Konanki before she disappeared.

Riibe, who has not been charged with any crime, is believed to be the last person to see Konanki before her disappearance.

According to Dominican Republic outlet Noticias SIN, Riibe’s lawyers have filed a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of their client. A hearing will be held on Tuesday in connection with Riibe’s lawyers’ petition, the outlet reported.

Riibe was also spotted with investigators and his lawyer on a beach in Punta Cana on Sunday. He was seen pointing toward the sea while a group of security officials kept people away from the area, according to NBC News.

His passport was seized by authorities on March 14 as part of the ongoing investigation.

“He is permanently escorted by the police anywhere he goes,” the law firm Riibe is working with said, adding that he is “not free to leave.”

“I’m just trying to help them out,” Riibe said in reference to authorities’ search for Konanki. “The ocean is a dangerous place.”

Riibe’s parents have accused Dominican officials of detaining him “under irregular conditions” without translators or legal counsel, saying he has been confined to a hotel room with police surveillance for more than a week.

They said Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University, has been repeatedly taken to the police station and interrogated, adding that he has “fully cooperated” with police.

Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, the parents of the missing University of Pittsburgh student, are now asking Dominican police for a declaration of death nearly two weeks after she vanished from the resort in Punta Cana.

Dominican Republic National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira said on Monday that Konanki’s family sent a letter “requesting declaration of death.”

The letter, viewed by Global News, said the family made the request “after much deliberation” and thanked supporters for their international search efforts.

“Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned,” her parents wrote in a letter to La Policia Nacional. “Her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. The individual last seen with her is cooperating with the investigation, and no evidence of foul play has been found.

“We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation.

“Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence.”

“While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory.”

Konanki’s parents flew to Punta Cana with two family friends after learning of their daughter’s disappearance. Subbarayudu and a family friend filed a record of complaint on March 9, asking authorities to widen the investigation.

The complaint noted that the student’s belongings, including her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, “which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her.”

“In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play,” he wrote, according to WTOP-FM.

Earlier this month, Konaki’s father wanted local authorities “to also investigate other possibilities, including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking.”

“We don’t think she would be able to survive for more than three days in the water and I think something else might’ve happened to her,” he added.

— With files from The Associated Press