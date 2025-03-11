Menu

Crime

Online retail giant Amazon stops bladed-weapon sales to Manitobans in wake of new law

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 9:11 pm
2 min read
FILE - The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). View image in full screen
FILE - The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). RED
Online retail outlet Amazon said Tuesday it has halted all shipments of machetes and other long-bladed weapons to Manitoba addresses.

The move came after the Manitoba government enacted new rules in December to limit in-store sales of such items to minors, after a series of assaults involving machetes.

The new law requires retail outlets in the province to only sell long-bladed instruments to people with photo ID that can prove they are adults. Retailers are also required to keep the instruments out of reach of the general public and to keep sales records for two years.

There are several exemptions to the law, including hedge trimmers, pruning shears and any type of saw.

Shortly after the law was passed, Justice Minister Matt Wiebe wrote to online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart Canada to ask them to follow the intent of the legislation.

He said Tuesday he was glad to see Amazon follow through.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed it is going further than the law by restricting shipments of long-bladed weapons to all Manitoba addresses, even if the buyer is an adult.

“In my mind, this is probably the best-case scenario because it’s keeping these (items) off of our streets,” Wiebe said.

Wiebe said he is still hoping other online retailers will follow suit.

“We’re going to be working with other online retailers and we expect that there’s going to be further compliance.”

Machetes have been used in many assaults and robberies in recent years in Manitoba. Last week, a man was stabbed in a machete attack near a Winnipeg convenience store. Police say they used tourniquets on the victim, who was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

Wiebe said the NDP government is considering ways to get more existing machetes off the streets and is in talks with the federal government. He pointed to England, where owning or selling a machete or serrated long-blade knife is prohibited under a recent law.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives said they welcomed the change by Amazon.

“It is a success and it’s unfortunate that it took so long for this to come to fruition,” Tory justice critic Wayne Balcaen said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

