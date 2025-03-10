Menu

Sports

Thompson scores twice, Sabres beat Oilers 3-2 to snap six-game losing skid

By Joe Yerdon The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 10:13 pm
1 min read
<p>Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is pressured by Buffalo Sabres center Josh Norris (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 10, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is pressured by Buffalo Sabres center Josh Norris (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 10, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)</p>. JTB
Tage Thompson scored two goals and led the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Thompson’s goals upped his team-leading goal total to 33 and Alex Tuch also scored to help the Sabres end a six-game losing streak in which they went 0-5-1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse scored, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have lost seven of their last 10. Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Draisaitl’s secondary assist on Nurse’s goal 1:35 into the second extended his point streak to 15 games. He has 11 goals and 12 assists during the streak.

Takeaways

Sabres: After dropping their last two games on the road against Tampa Bay and Florida, Buffalo made up for it with a nervy effort against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Oilers: Edmonton was unable to gain ground on the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights who maintained a four-point lead.

Key moment

Luukkonen came up with a big glove save on Draisaitl with 4:54 left in the third period with the Oilers on a power play.

Key stat

Thompson has 16 points in his past 13 games including 11 goals. He leads the Sabres with five multigoal games this season.

Up next

Oilers play at New Jersey on Thursday, and Sabres visit Detroit on Wednesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

