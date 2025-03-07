Buffy Sainte-Marie loses Juno Awards, Governor General’s Performing Arts Award

Rideau Hall says Buffy Sainte-Marie has returned her Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards medallion and is no longer a laureate.
Organizers at the Polaris Music Prize also say they’ve rescinded two awards, including her 2015 win for best Canadian album, after learning she is not a Canadian citizen. Polaris representatives say they will not seek a return of the $50,000 cash prize.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences also says it will revoke Sainte-Marie’s Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction after a review of its eligibility requirements.
More to come.
Trending Now
- ‘The Last Show With David Cooper’ joins Corus late-night talk radio lineup
- Steve Carell helps students affected by L.A. wildfires go to prom for free
- Tupac Shakur murder suspect speaks out for 1st time behind bars
- The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1044: The Top 100 Moments in Rock in the 21st Century So Far (30-21)
Comments