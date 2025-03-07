Menu

Entertainment

Buffy Sainte-Marie loses Juno Awards, Governor General’s Performing Arts Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Governor General Michaelle Jean presents the Performing Arts Award to Buffy Sainte-Marie at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday April 30, 2010. View image in full screen
FILE - Governor General Michaelle Jean presents the Performing Arts Award to Buffy Sainte-Marie at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday April 30, 2010. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
Rideau Hall says Buffy Sainte-Marie has returned her Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards medallion and is no longer a laureate.

Organizers at the Polaris Music Prize also say they’ve rescinded two awards, including her 2015 win for best Canadian album, after learning she is not a Canadian citizen. Polaris representatives say they will not seek a return of the $50,000 cash prize.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences also says it will revoke Sainte-Marie’s Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction after a review of its eligibility requirements.

More to come.

Buffy Sainte-Marie stripped of her Order of Canada by Governor General
© 2025 The Canadian Press

