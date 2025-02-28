Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Saskatchewan government involving Métis group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from the Saskatchewan government over a lawsuit alleging a Métis organization wasn’t consulted over uranium exploration permits.

The unanimous ruling lets Métis Nation Saskatchewan proceed with its legal action against the province, after permits were granted three years ago in northwest Saskatchewan near Patterson Lake.

The court says it was not an abuse of process for Métis Nation Saskatchewan to sue the province on the issue.

The organization filed a claim in 2021 against the province arguing it had Aboriginal title and rights to the land.

Saskatchewan argued the claims were an abuse of process, as Métis Nation Saskatchewan has other lawsuits against the province over consultation issues.

A Court of King’s Bench judge sided with Saskatchewan and struck portions of the lawsuit, but Métis Nation Saskatchewan sought an appeal and had the entire action reinstated.

The province challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court but it was also dismissed.

AdChoices