Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kucherov leads the streaking Lightning to a 4-1 victory over Draisaitl and the Oilers

By Erik Erlendsson The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2025 10:32 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). ChOM
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning beat Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Lightning posted their sixth consecutive win and improved to 7-0-1 in the past eight games overall.

Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, Mikey Eyssimont and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Draisaitl scored his NHL-best 43rd goal for the Oilers, who have lost four consecutive games. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal 11:53 into the first period, but Eyssimont answered 1:18 later.

Hagel and Hedman scored in the second, and Paul’s 18th goal made it 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period.

Takeaways

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers: Edmonton has been outscored 17-7 in the three games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Lightning: Tampa Bay scored its first 5-on-3 power-play goal of the season. … The Lightning improved to 9-1-1 at home since Jan. 1.

Trending Now

Key moment

Hagel moved up the boards and scored on a backhanded wraparound to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead 29 seconds into the second.

Key stat

Tampa Bay won its 19th consecutive game with the lead entering the third period and improved to 26-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

On Thursday, Edmonton is at Florida and Tampa Bay hosts Calgary.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices