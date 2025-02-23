Menu

Politics

Multiple Canadian cities holding rallies to mark anniversary of the Ukraine invasion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2025 7:39 am
2 min read
Ukraine approaching grim anniversary of Russia’s invasion
The people of Ukraine will mark a grim anniversary on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's so-called 'special military operation', the full-scale invasion of the country. Since then, the Wall Street Journal estimates more than a million people have either died or been injured in the non-stop fighting. Julia Foy looks at the human cost of the war.
Multiple cities across Canada are holding rallies at city halls, museums and community centres this weekend as part of a global day of action marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rallies spanning across the country in cities including Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver will be held today.

Rallies began in cities across the country yesterday, and a handful of other cities have rallies scheduled for Monday.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 in a major escalation of a conflict that began in 2014.

The invasion is the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, and has caused hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties.

Since the invasion, thousands of Ukrainians have fled to Canada as refugees.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine Saturday as European allies fear a withdrawal of U.S. support for Kyiv’s efforts to defend against Russia’s invasion.

The White House readout of the converstation focused on Ukraine, suggesting the two leaders aligned on Trump’s approach in seeking a peace agreement — despite Trudeau’s public insistance that Kyiv must be part of the conversation in any deal after three years of brutal war.

“Prime Minister Trudeau echoed President Trump’s desire to see an end to the war and acknowledged that President Trump is the only world leader who can push through a just and lasting peace,” the White House readout said.

“President Trump reminded the Prime Minister that the war should never have started and would not have had he been President at the time. The Prime Minister agreed.”

The conversation came as both Moscow and Washington have signalled that talks are progressing for a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — a remarkable change in U.S. diplomatic strategy that sought to isolate Russia after its wholescale invasion of Ukraine.

With files from Global’s Sean Boynton.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

