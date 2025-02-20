15-year-old boy charged with murder in Carry the Kettle quadruple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of four people on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan.

The teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was scheduled to appear Thursday in Regina court.

Police said the boy and 18-year-old Darrius Racette were arrested Tuesday for the killings of two women and two men at a home on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina, on Feb. 4.

Racette also faces four counts of first-degree murder and was to appear Thursday in court in Yorkton, Sask.

Mounties have said investigators are confident the home was targeted. They have not provided details about whether the two accused knew the victims or a possible motive for the killings.

RCMP have identified the victims as 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 51-year-old Terry Jack, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance and 47-year-old Shauna Fay