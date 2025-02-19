Homan playoff-bound but all three Manitoba teams still in the mix at the Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

Tracy Fleury is creating happier memories at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., than three years ago in the same city.

Fleury arrived at the 2022 Canadian women’s curling championship ready to skip a wild-card team in an arena empty of fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fleury caught the virus. She spent all but the last three games quarantined in her hotel room watching on television as her team competed without her.

“It was a tough week and a strange time for sure,” Fleury recalled. “It was a challenging week not knowing when I would be able to play, and very isolating being in a hotel away from your family and team for that long.”

Three years later, the 38-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., is Rachel Homan’s vice in Thunder Bay and a driver of the team success in six straight wins to open the championship. Fleury owned the top shooting percentage among all thirds at almost 88 per cent Wednesday.

“It’s nice to actually be able to go out and explore the city and try the restaurants,” she said.

Homan, Fleury and front end Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes went undefeated to win the Canadian title in 2024 and also claim a world championship. The Ottawa Curling Club foursome is on another run in Thunder Bay with a playoff berth secured early.

“The goal, of course, is to win it, but there’s a lot of different ways to do that, right?” Fleury said. “We just go one game at a time and try to bring our best.”

Homan’s sixth win was a 7-4 decision over New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (2-4) in the morning. While the defending champions were comfortably alone atop Pool A heading into the evening draw against Nunavut, the tussling to continue playing beyond Thursday was tense behind them and over in Pool B.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance and battle Friday for four Page playoff berths. Sunday’s winner at the Fort William Gardens represents Canada at the world championship March 15-23 in Uijeongbu, South Korea, and earns $100,000 in prize money.

Alberta’s Selena Sturmay and Kayla Skrlik and B.C.’s Corryn Brown were tied at 4-2 and Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin was 4-3 behind Homan.

Ontario’s Danielle Inglis reached 5-1 and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges was 5-2 to lead Pool B. Four-time Hearts champion Kerri Einarson of Manitoba produced a second straight comeback victory to get to 4-2.

With no tiebreaker games, head-to-head results resolve ties for third. If needed, the next tiebreaker is ranking the cumulative distances of last-stone draws that precede each draw.

Inglis stealing points in the 10th and 11th in an 8-6 win over Manitoba’s Kate Cameron was the equivalent of a four-point swing in the standings in Pool B.

“We’ve had some big wins, but that is our biggest win to date,” said Inglis, whose team curls out of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Cameron, whose team finished third last year in Calgary, ticked a guard on an attempted hit in the 10th and was light on a draw for a piece of the button in the extra to drop to 3-3.

St-Georges was an 8-4 winner over Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin. With season veterans Jamie Sinclair at vice and three-time Hearts champ Lisa Weagle at lead, St-Georges feels her team has what it takes to be a playoff team.

“It would mean the world, for sure,” St-Georges said. “It’s been a long time since Quebec’s been in the playoffs, so I think it’s a good opportunity. But we’re not like getting ahead of ourselves. We’re just focusing on having a good meal tonight, maybe a little drink and then try to come back strong tomorrow.”

Einarson’s 9-6 win over Nova Scotia’s Christina Black (4-2) was almost as Houdini-like as her great escape against Cameron the previous evening when her team was down 7-2 after five.

Trailing Black 5-1 after five ends as Einarson’s draw weight deserted, her team scored two in the sixth, stole two in the seventh and another single in the eighth.

“I told myself, ‘either keep fighting or get off the sheet’ and I just kept fighting,” said Einarson, who noticed in early ends that her shooting percentage displayed on the centre-ice scoreboard read 25 per cent.

“Ouch. That hurts,” the skip said. “I just knew ‘keep throwing it Kerri, just keep putting pressure on them and hopefully we’ll get some mistakes’ and we did.”

Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes (4-3) stayed in contention with an 8-4 win over Northwest Territories’ Kerry Galusha (2-4).