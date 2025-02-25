Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Streetsville

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Nina Tangri
    Nina Tangri
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Shoaib Khawar
    Shoaib Khawar
    Ontario NDP
  • Jill Promoli
    Jill Promoli
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Chris Hill
    Chris Hill
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Darryl Brothers
    Darryl Brothers
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Mississauga-Streetsville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nina Tangri who first took office in 2018. Tangri collected 17,317 votes, winning 45.58 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Streetsville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Nina Tangri (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Shoaib Khawar

Ontario Liberal Party: Jill Promoli

Green Party of Ontario: Chris Hill

New Blue Party of Ontario: Darryl Brothers

