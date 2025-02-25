Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Streetsville

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga-Streetsville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nina Tangri who first took office in 2018. Tangri collected 17,317 votes, winning 45.58 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Streetsville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Nina Tangri (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Shoaib Khawar Ontario Liberal Party: Jill Promoli Green Party of Ontario: Chris Hill New Blue Party of Ontario: Darryl Brothers