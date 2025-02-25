Ontario election 2025: Mississauga East-Cooksville

Mississauga East-Cooksville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Kaleed Rasheed who first took office in 2018. Rasheed collected 13,840 votes, winning 40.91 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Silvia Gualtieri
Ontario NDP: Alex Venuto
Ontario Liberal Party: Bonnie Crombie
Green Party of Ontario: David Zeni
Independent: Mark De Pelham
Independent: Syed Hussain
Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksandra Iakovlieva
New Blue Party of Ontario: Kevin Peck
Ontario Party: Vittoria Trichilo
