Ontario election 2025: Mississauga East-Cooksville

Mississauga East-Cooksville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Kaleed Rasheed who first took office in 2018. Rasheed collected 13,840 votes, winning 40.91 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Silvia Gualtieri Ontario NDP: Alex Venuto Ontario Liberal Party: Bonnie Crombie Green Party of Ontario: David Zeni Independent: Mark De Pelham Independent: Syed Hussain Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksandra Iakovlieva New Blue Party of Ontario: Kevin Peck Ontario Party: Vittoria Trichilo