Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga East-Cooksville

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Mississauga East-Cooksville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Kaleed Rasheed who first took office in 2018. Rasheed collected 13,840 votes, winning 40.91 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Silvia Gualtieri

Ontario NDP: Alex Venuto

Ontario Liberal Party: Bonnie Crombie

Green Party of Ontario: David Zeni

Independent: Mark De Pelham

Independent: Syed Hussain

Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksandra Iakovlieva

New Blue Party of Ontario: Kevin Peck

Ontario Party: Vittoria Trichilo

