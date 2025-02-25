Ontario election 2025: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Clark who first took office in 2010. Clark collected 24,657 votes, winning 57.69 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Steve Clark (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Chris Wilson
Ontario Liberal Party: Lorna Jean Edmonds
Green Party of Ontario: Fiona Jager
Ontario Party: Daniel Calabretta
New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Garrah
Libertarian: Mark Snow
