Canada

Ontario election 2025: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Clark who first took office in 2010. Clark collected 24,657 votes, winning 57.69 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Steve Clark (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Chris Wilson

Ontario Liberal Party: Lorna Jean Edmonds

Green Party of Ontario: Fiona Jager

Ontario Party: Daniel Calabretta

New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Garrah

Libertarian: Mark Snow

