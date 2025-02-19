Winnipeg basketball star excited to return to hometown Sea Bears

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg-born forward is coming back to his hometown basketball team.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced Wednesday that Emmanuel Akot is returning for 2025. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points over 12 games last season and has been working with Sea Bears staff to recover from a foot injury that occurred during a fall while he was playing in Poland with KK Wloclawek.

“We’re thrilled to have Emmanuel back with the Sea Bears,” the club’s coach and general manager, Mike Taylor, said in a release.

“He’s a talented and dynamic player who made a real impact last season. His commitment to rehab and training has been impressive, and we’re excited to see him take another step forward in 2025.”

In addition to his time with the Winnipeg squad and a brief stint in Poland, Akot has also played in Ottawa with the CEBL’s BlackJacks as well as with Heroes Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

“I’m excited to be back with the Sea Bears and to play in front of my hometown fans again,” he said.

“Last season was an incredible experience, and I’m grateful for the support I received from the organization throughout my rehab. I can’t wait to get back on the court and help this team compete for a championship.”

If they do reach the championship, the Sea Bears have a chance to win on home court — the CEBL’s Championship Weekend takes place this summer in Winnipeg.