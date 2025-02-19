Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg basketball star excited to return to hometown Sea Bears

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CEBL championship to have positive economic impact for Winnipeg: mayor'
CEBL championship to have positive economic impact for Winnipeg: mayor
RELATED: Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham commented on the Canadian Elite Basketball League's decision to host the 2024 championship in Winnipeg saying, "it's ultimately a credit to the fans of the Sea Bears who made this championship weekend possible." – Apr 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg-born forward is coming back to his hometown basketball team.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced Wednesday that Emmanuel Akot is returning for 2025. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points over 12 games last season and has been working with Sea Bears staff to recover from a foot injury that occurred during a fall while he was playing in Poland with KK Wloclawek.

“We’re thrilled to have Emmanuel back with the Sea Bears,” the club’s coach and general manager, Mike Taylor, said in a release.

“He’s a talented and dynamic player who made a real impact last season. His commitment to rehab and training has been impressive, and we’re excited to see him take another step forward in 2025.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In addition to his time with the Winnipeg squad and a brief stint in Poland, Akot has also played in Ottawa with the CEBL’s BlackJacks as well as with Heroes Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m excited to be back with the Sea Bears and to play in front of my hometown fans again,” he said.

“Last season was an incredible experience, and I’m grateful for the support I received from the organization throughout my rehab. I can’t wait to get back on the court and help this team compete for a championship.”

Trending Now

If they do reach the championship, the Sea Bears have a chance to win on home court — the CEBL’s Championship Weekend takes place this summer in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies in hospital'
Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies in hospital
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices