Bautista named to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ST. MARYS,ONTARIO, CANADA – Former Toronto Blue Jays star slugger José Bautista is among the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced its newest members Wednesday.

Bautista was a six-time MLB all-star who led the Blue Jays to two post-season appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

He is best known for his memorable “bat flip” home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2015 American League Division Series.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Joining Bautista are former major-league pitcher Érik Bédard, Women’s National Team standout Amanda Asay and longtime Baseball Canada head coach and executive Greg Hamilton.

The class of 2025 will be formally inducted June 7 in St. Marys, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.