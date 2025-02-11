Ontario police watchdog investigates after teen shot with anti-riot weapons, stun guns

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after officers from the Peel Regional Police Service used less-lethal firearms on a teen.
Ontario’s police watchdog says the incident happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Oaklea Boulevard in Brampton.
Officers were responding to a weapon-related call and a distressed 15-year-old boy with a knife, the SIU says.
It says two officers used anti-riot weapon enfield rounds and three other officers discharged stun guns on the 15-year-old.
He was taken to hospital without serious injuries, the police watchdog reports.
Three investigators have been assigned to the case, which is still in the early stages.
