Ontario police watchdog investigates after teen shot with anti-riot weapons, stun guns

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after officers from the Peel Regional Police Service used less-lethal firearms on a teen.

Ontario’s police watchdog says the incident happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Oaklea Boulevard in Brampton.

Officers were responding to a weapon-related call and a distressed 15-year-old boy with a knife, the SIU says.

It says two officers used anti-riot weapon enfield rounds and three other officers discharged stun guns on the 15-year-old.

He was taken to hospital without serious injuries, the police watchdog reports.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case, which is still in the early stages.