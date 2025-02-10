Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating after person dies in custody following arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 12:31 pm
1 min read
A BEI logo for Quebec’s independent police bureau is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A BEI logo for Quebec’s independent police bureau is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a person died in police custody in a suburb northwest of Montreal after being arrested and pepper-sprayed.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, says local police in St-Eustache, Que., received a 911 call at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday about a driver who went off the road and then fled the scene.

The watchdog says officers arrived less than five minutes later and found the driver, who was described as being in crisis.

An officer used cayenne pepper spray to subdue the suspect, who was arrested and taken into custody.

The BEI news release says the person lost consciousness in detention and was given first aid by officers until an ambulance arrived at around 9:20 a.m.

The watchdog had said the person was in hospital in serious condition, and on Sunday said the suspect had died.

The BEI says four investigators have been assigned to the case, adding that no further information is being released for the moment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

