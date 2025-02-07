Menu

Crime

Pinaymootang death deemed ‘medical incident’ now being investigated by RCMP major crimes

  • April Woodhouse, 50, found frozen outside a Pinaymootang First Nation residence Jan. 31
  • RCMP on Feb. 3rd told Global News it was a "medical incident and nothing criminal occurred"
  • Family says Woodhouse's body had significant bruising
  • RCMP on Feb. 5 says major crimes is now investigating and an autopsy next week is expected to provide answers
By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Pinaymootang death deemed ‘medical incident’ now being investigated by RCMP major crimes
The death of a woman found frozen on the doorstep of a Pinaymootang residence that was initially considered a medical incident is now being investigated after pressure from the woman’s family and community.
The death of a woman found frozen on the doorstep of a Pinaymootang residence that was initially considered a medical incident is now being investigated after pressure from the woman’s family and community.

Gympsumville RCMP were called Jan. 31 after a woman was found unconscious outside a home on the First Nation, 240 km northwest of Winnipeg.

April Woodhouse, 50, was taken to hospital in nearby Ashern. Her sister Rose Stagg says family members — who were attending a wake when they were notified — rushed to her bedside where they say she appeared to have been “brutally beaten.”

“We have photos,” Stagg says. “Someone beat her and left her for dead.”

Woodhouse died in hospital, leaving the family without answers.

Family of April Woodhouse say her body had bruises and they don’t believe she simply froze to death outside a Pinaymootang home. View image in full screen
Family of April Woodhouse say her body had bruises and they don’t believe she simply froze to death outside a Pinaymootang home. Facebook
Stagg said police seemed convinced nothing criminal had occurred, which RCMP confirmed on Feb. 3 telling Global News in an email that the incident was “a medical incident and nothing criminal in nature occurred.”

Two days later, the RCMP said major crimes is investigating and taking statements from those who may have had contact with Woodhouse prior to her death.

“An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week, which should provide information on any criminality or if it was due to exposure,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

 

 

