Politics

Manitoba government puts up $72M to add beds to care home in east Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 10:23 pm
1 min read
Park Manor bed expansion
A major expansion is coming to the Park Manor personal care home in Transcona, with 90 private beds being added.
The Manitoba government is spending $72 million to expand a personal care home in the Transcona area of Winnipeg.

The government says the money will add 90 private beds to Park Manor Personal Care Home, where many of the current beds are in semi-private or four-bed rooms.

The NDP government says the project should be complete by 2028 and it fulfils a plan that was promised but not acted on by the former Progressive Conservative government.

The care home is in a constituency that will be the focus of a byelection in the near future.

The Transcona seat was held by Nello Altomare, the former NDP education minister who died last month.

Under Manitoba law, a byelection must be called within six months of a legislature seat becoming vacant.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

