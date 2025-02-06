Manitoba government puts up $72M to add beds to care home in east Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $72 million to expand a personal care home in the Transcona area of Winnipeg.

The government says the money will add 90 private beds to Park Manor Personal Care Home, where many of the current beds are in semi-private or four-bed rooms.

The NDP government says the project should be complete by 2028 and it fulfils a plan that was promised but not acted on by the former Progressive Conservative government.

The care home is in a constituency that will be the focus of a byelection in the near future.

The Transcona seat was held by Nello Altomare, the former NDP education minister who died last month.

Under Manitoba law, a byelection must be called within six months of a legislature seat becoming vacant.