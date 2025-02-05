Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. court orders man to pay 5 women who sued him for sex assaults

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 6:02 pm
2 min read
Ivan Henry, who was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault in 1983, leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 31, 2015.
Ivan Henry, who was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault in 1983, leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 31, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was found wrongfully convicted has been ordered by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to pay $375,000 each to five women who sued him for sexual assault.

Ivan Henry was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault in 1983, but he was released after the B.C. Court of Appeal determined he was wrongfully convicted and acquitted him in 2010.

In the ruling posted online on Wednesday, the judge stated that “Individually, each plaintiff has met her burden: to establish that Mr. Henry is the man who attacked her, on the balance of probabilities.

“They each have proven that it is more likely than not that Mr. Henry committed these sexual assaults.”

In 2016, Henry was granted $8 million in compensation in a B.C. Supreme Court ruling.

However, in 2017, the BC Court of Appeal upheld a Supreme Court ruling from the previous year that stated the province does not have to pay the full award.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry sued the province after he was acquitted in 2010 of 10 sexual assault convictions. The federal government and the City of Vancouver settled with Henry in 2015 for undisclosed amounts.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna man guilty in devastating pedestrian collision'
Kelowna man guilty in devastating pedestrian collision
Trending Now

In December 2015, Crown lawyer John Hunter said that Henry sealed his own fate when he represented himself in court in 1982 and that awarding him millions for that decision would be sending the wrong message.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hunter said Henry should bear some responsibility for his conviction after repeatedly refusing legal counsel.

“The message that should go out is that, ‘Yes, we’ll all try to make sure the trial is fair. But you need a lawyer. You need a lawyer if you’re charged with a serious criminal offence,’” Hunter said at the time.

During his original trial, Henry fired three of his lawyers and refused two more.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

-With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices