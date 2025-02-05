N.S. woman plans surgery in United States after winning court case against province

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman who fought to have the provincial government pay for out-of-country treatment for a painful leg condition is preparing for her surgery with a New Jersey physician.

Jennifer Brady won her appeal before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in November after a years-long battle, drawing a public apology from the premier over how the province handled her case.

Her condition — lymphedema — causes tissue to swell from the accumulation of fluids normally drained through the body’s lymphatic system.

Brady said in an interview Tuesday she met with her American surgeon this week, had images of her legs taken, and is expecting to receive a date for surgery in the next few months.

She says various approaches are being considered, including one where healthy lymph nodes are taken from one part of her body and transplanted into her legs.

Brady says the planned treatment gives her hope, adding that her main goal after recovery is to be able to walk on the beach with her children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.