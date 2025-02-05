Menu

Health

N.S. woman plans surgery in United States after winning court case against province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians fighting province for out-of-province surgery requests'
Nova Scotians fighting province for out-of-province surgery requests
RELATED: Two women are taking the Nova Scotia government to court after they say the province denied their out-of-country surgery request. The pair ay their procedures are not elective, but necessary, to slow down their painful progressive diseases. Ashley Field reports. – Aug 4, 2022
A Nova Scotia woman who fought to have the provincial government pay for out-of-country treatment for a painful leg condition is preparing for her surgery with a New Jersey physician.

Jennifer Brady won her appeal before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in November after a years-long battle, drawing a public apology from the premier over how the province handled her case.

Her condition — lymphedema — causes tissue to swell from the accumulation of fluids normally drained through the body’s lymphatic system.

Brady said in an interview Tuesday she met with her American surgeon this week, had images of her legs taken, and is expecting to receive a date for surgery in the next few months.

She says various approaches are being considered, including one where healthy lymph nodes are taken from one part of her body and transplanted into her legs.

Brady says the planned treatment gives her hope, adding that her main goal after recovery is to be able to walk on the beach with her children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

