Donald Trump Jr. accused of killing rare, protected bird on trip to Italy

Donald Trump Jr. is being accused of breaking Italian and European Union environmental protection laws for illegally hunting rare ducks near Venice, Italy in December 2024, according to two Italian Green party lawmakers.

Andrea Zanoni, a member of the Veneto regional assembly, and Luana Zanella, a national parliamentarian, have filed two separate parliamentary questions urging regional and national authorities to take action against the alleged offence.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zanoni said he had seen footage of Trump, the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, hunting in a Natura 2000 EU conservation zone in the Venice lagoon, standing near a dead ruddy shelduck, which is a protected species.

“The video shows Trump Jr. with a ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground, a duck that is very rare in all of Europe and protected by the EU Birds Directive and by the Italian law on the protection of wild fauna. The killing or holding of this animal is punishable by law and therefore according to Italian law it constitutes a precise crime of the judiciary’s competence,” Zanoni said.

“Trump Jr. knew he couldn’t hunt in Italy. Only residents of one of the Italian regions can hunt in Italy because you need to have a hunting card, which is issued by law by the region of residence of the applicant.

“I have submitted an interrogation for the Region to report on what sanctions it intends to impose, such as suspending or revoking the authorization towards the Venatoria wildlife company and those responsible for acts in violation of Italian and European standards.”

Zanoni said he saw Trump, 48, holding the rare duck in the marshlands near Venice in a now-deleted six-minute video from Field Ethos, an outdoor activities brand co-founded by Trump. The brand describes itself as a “premiere lifestyle publication for the unapologetic man.”

In the video, reposted to various social media accounts, Trump can be seen in a camouflage suit holding a rifle and firing shots upwards.

“Great morning. Lot of wigeon, teal. This is actually an uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English but incredible shoot,” Trump says, describing his hunting spoils.

Trump goes on to describe the foggy morning atmosphere and adds, “With the fog, while the action was slower they were right in the decoy spread. Once they saw the decoys they just came right in.”

According to Reuters, a voiceover in the Field Ethos YouTube video says the expedition took place on private land, and that hunting there occurs no more than once a week and precautions are taken to respect the local environment.

A shorter version of the video was posted to YouTube by Field Ethos on Dec. 31, 2024. Media reported that Trump was in Venice in December for a “romantic vacation” with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

(L-R) Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. walk inside after watching fireworks at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Va., on Jan. 18, 2025.

Anderson shared images during the trip to Italy, including a photo of a gondola ride and an image of a pair of Frette slippers, which are made in Italy.

Bettina Anderson shares an image of Frette slippers. Bettina Anderson/Instagram

Bettina Anderson shares an image from a gondola ride. Bettina Anderson/Instagram

Trump Jr. and Field Ethos have not commented publicly on the allegations.

—With files from Reuters