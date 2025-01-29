Menu

Kyra Wilson wins vote to become new leader of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 8:11 pm
Leaders from First Nations communities in Manitoba have voted in a new head of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Leaders from First Nations communities in Manitoba have voted in a new head of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

Former Long Plain First Nation chief Kyra Wilson took the majority of the votes during the election, which was held following the sudden death of former grand chief Cathy Merrick last fall.

Wilson secured 37 votes.

Leroy Constant and Bava Dhillon, the two northern candidates, tied for second place with 10 votes each.

Former Peguis First Nation chief Glenn Hudson received four votes.

Wilson was at the forefront of a protest movement after police said they would not search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

