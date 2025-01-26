Pedestrian dead after being struck by truck south of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian has died in a collision with a truck in a municipality south of Montreal.

Emergency services were called at around 9 p.m. in Saint-Urbain-Premier, about 35 kilometres from downtown Montreal in Quebec’s Montérégie region.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Quebec provincial police say the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was in the traffic lanes when he was struck by a truck travelling southbound Saturday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the road was closed while an officer trained in collision probes examined the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The truck driver was not injured.