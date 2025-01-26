Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dead after being struck by truck south of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
A pedestrian has died in a collision with a truck in a municipality south of Montreal.

Emergency services were called at around 9 p.m. in Saint-Urbain-Premier, about 35 kilometres from downtown Montreal in Quebec’s Montérégie region.

Quebec provincial police say the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was in the traffic lanes when he was struck by a truck travelling southbound Saturday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the road was closed while an officer trained in collision probes examined the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The truck driver was not injured.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

