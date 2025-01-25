Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bill Wilson, father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, dies

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bill Wilson reflects on constitutional reform for Indigenous peoples 40 years later'
Bill Wilson reflects on constitutional reform for Indigenous peoples 40 years later
RELATED: Bill Wilson reflects on constitutional reform for Indigenous peoples 40 years later – Mar 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief and the father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, has died.

Wilson-Raybould announced his death on social media, saying her father’s life was “one of leadership and striving to make change.”

Wilson helped get Indigenous title to land and treaty rights enshrined in the Constitution.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He once told Pierre Elliott Trudeau that his daughters, Jody and Kory, would become prime ministers one day.

Wilson-Raybould served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as justice minister and attorney general and briefly as minister of veterans affairs.

Trending Now

She resigned from cabinet and was ousted from the Liberal caucus in 2019 following the SNC-Lavalin affair, in which she was allegedly pressured by the prime minister or his aides to help the company avoid a criminal prosecution.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices