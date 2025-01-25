Man shot overnight, Montreal police transfer probe to Quebec police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they have transferred an investigation to Quebec’s police watchdog after officers shot a man in his 20s overnight.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says officers were called to an apartment at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the Sud-Ouest borough of Montreal.

Dubuc says a man was shot in the upper body during the police operation, then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released further details surrounding the incident but say the investigation has been transferred to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The BEI’s role is to investigate all cases where a civilian dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by an officer during a police operation or while in police custody.

Dubuc says Quebec provincial police are conducting their own investigation into the case that is unrelated to police conduct.