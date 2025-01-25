Menu

Crime

Man shot overnight, Montreal police transfer probe to Quebec police watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 12:20 pm
1 min read
A BEI logo for Quebec’s independent police bureau is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A BEI logo for Quebec’s independent police bureau is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Montreal police say they have transferred an investigation to Quebec’s police watchdog after officers shot a man in his 20s overnight.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says officers were called to an apartment at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the Sud-Ouest borough of Montreal.

Dubuc says a man was shot in the upper body during the police operation, then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released further details surrounding the incident but say the investigation has been transferred to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The BEI’s role is to investigate all cases where a civilian dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by an officer during a police operation or while in police custody.

Dubuc says Quebec provincial police are conducting their own investigation into the case that is unrelated to police conduct.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

