Ontario police seek dashcam footage in fatal North Grenville collision

The Grenville County OPP is asking for public assistance as they investigate a fatal multi-vehicle collision on County Road 43 near Van Buren Street.
The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. According to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line, sideswiping one westbound vehicle before colliding head-on with a second westbound vehicle.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, an 81-year-old man from Kemptville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
County Road 43 was closed for several hours, reopening shortly after midnight, as OPP collision reconstructionists and the Technical Collision Investigation Team worked on the scene.
Investigators are seeking dashcam footage of the incident. Anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP.
