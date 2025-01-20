Ontario’s SIU investigates police-involved shooting in Camden East

See more sharing options

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police-involved shooting in Camden East that left a 41-year-old man with serious injuries.

On Jan. 17, around 5 p.m., OPP officers attended a residence on County Road 4 in response to a disturbance complaint. Police attempted to communicate with a man inside the home. According to initial reports, the man exited the residence with an edged weapon.

An interaction followed, during which two officers deployed anti-riot weapons and another officer discharged their firearm. The man was struck and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case, designating one subject official and nine witness officials.

The OPP says it cannot comment further as the SIU’s investigation is now underway. Any additional inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications.