Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hughes scores twice, slumping Vancouver Canucks edge Edmonton Oilers 3-2

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2025 1:39 am
2 min read
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) prepares to shoot the puck as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) prepares to shoot the puck as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quinn Hughes scored twice and the struggling Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday.

“Two penalties, two power-play goals, that was a big part of it,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “And then giving up those two was the difference in the game. We were able to get one power-play goal, and they get two, and we lose by one — and usually special teams is the difference of a hockey game.”

Danton Heinen added a goal and J.T. Miller contributed two assists for the Canucks (20-15-10), who came into the game with losses in six of their last seven contests.

The Oilers (29-13-3) got two second-period goals from Leon Draisaitl, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Draisaitl continues to lead the NHL in goals with 33 on the season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers saw their four-game win streak snapped and are now 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

Fireworks erupted in the final seconds of the game after Connor McDavid got tangled up with Canucks winger Conor Garland. Scrums between several players erupted, with McDavid and Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers both getting tossed and handed match penalties.

“It’s hockey, it’s happens, it’s intense — it’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Draisaitl said after the game.”

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: After going four games without a power-play goal, Vancouver went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Canucks came into the match with their power play ranked 15th in the league, operating at 21 per cent.

Trending Now

Oilers: Edmonton couldn’t finish the comeback in the third period, but rallying from a deficit is nothing new for the Oilers The team overcame three-goal holes to win its two previous games and is 12-11-0 when its opponent score first this season.

KEY MOMENT

Hughes blasted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle at the 18-minute mark of the first period. The puck ticked off the stick of Edmonton forward Adam Henrique and sailed in past Skinner to give Vancouver a 3-0 lead.

KEY STAT

Quinn Hughes is the first Canucks defenceman to score two power-play goals in nearly a decade. Yannick Weber was the last to accomplish the feat back on April 9, 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Canucks: Wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices