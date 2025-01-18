Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating after police shoot, seriously injure man in eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Vehicles from the provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are shown in Innisfil, Ontario on Friday Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost. View image in full screen
Vehicles from the provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are shown in Innisfil, Ontario on Friday Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost. CD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot a man in Camden East on Friday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police were called to a home in the community outside of Napanee at about 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency says officers tried to speak with a man, who came out of the home carrying an “edged weapon.”

They say two officers fired anti-riot weapons at the man, and a third officer shot him with a gun.

Trending Now

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that’s automatically called in to investigate reports of injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices