SIU investigating after police shoot, seriously injure man in eastern Ontario

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot a man in Camden East on Friday evening.
The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police were called to a home in the community outside of Napanee at about 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.
The agency says officers tried to speak with a man, who came out of the home carrying an “edged weapon.”
They say two officers fired anti-riot weapons at the man, and a third officer shot him with a gun.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that’s automatically called in to investigate reports of injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.
