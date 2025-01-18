Extreme cold warnings in effect across Prairies, parts of Ontario and Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for much of the Prairies and parts of Ontario and Quebec on Saturday morning as arctic air poured south.

The national weather agency said the cold snap has sent the wind chill plummeting below -40 C in some parts of the country, including northeastern Alberta and most of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Anything colder than -40 (wind chill) prompts an extreme cold warning, and most places aren’t having a problem reaching that this morning,” said Chris Stammers, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada. “That’ll continue for the next few days.”

He said a low-pressure system made way for winds to blow the cold air southeast. Lows around -30 C are expected to continue through Monday, but it’s expected to warm up to just below freezing in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Manitoba can expect to see the cold ease a day later, Stammers said.

The arctic air has also made its way to parts of Ontario and Quebec, where the national forecaster says it could stay through to Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Rodgers said the cold air will make its way to southern Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, on Sunday, and it might not ease until Friday.

Southern Ontario could see highs of -12 C and lows of -20 C, he said.

While Stammers said it’s not uncommon to see extreme cold like this in the Prairies, Rodgers said it’s rarer in Ontario – though far from unheard of.

“Minus 20 is kind of a threshold we look for here in Toronto, and it has dropped to -20 a couple times in the last five years,” he said. “Maybe every two or three years we would see something like this.”

Rodgers noted that the cold poses a health risk. He said people should stay inside if possible and bundle up if not, as frostbite can develop on exposed skin in a matter of minutes when it’s this cold.