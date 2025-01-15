Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 inductees

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 11:35 am
1 min read
Kingston’s Sports Hall of Fame has named six inductees for 2025, including Olympian Simon Whitfield, coach Jim Hulton and dirt racing legend Pat O’Brien (pictured). View image in full screen
Kingston’s Sports Hall of Fame has named six inductees for 2025, including Olympian Simon Whitfield, coach Jim Hulton and dirt racing legend Pat O’Brien (pictured). Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees Tuesday night at city council, honouring two athletes and four builders for their significant contributions to sports.

Among the inductees is Simon Whitfield, a triathlete who won gold and silver Olympic medals, along with a dozen Canadian triathlon championships and 14 World Cup wins. He is already a member of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame.

Dirt racing legend Pat O’Brien joins the hall after a 30-year career that included 22 track championships and four coveted Mr. Dirt titles. O’Brien is one of only four Canadians inducted into the Dirt Racing Hall of Fame.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jim Hulton, currently in his 10th season as coach and general manager of the Charlottetown Islanders, was also recognized. Hulton has coached more than 1,000 CHL games, won a CHL Coach of the Year award in 2022 and earned a gold medal with Canada’s world junior team in 2005.

Story continues below advertisement

Minor hockey coach Randy Stewart enters the hall after a career spanning more than 1,000 games with Kingston Township Minor Hockey and international tournaments in Europe.

Trending Now

Soccer coach Victor Mendes, a two-time Ontario scoring champion during his playing career, has coached RMC’s soccer team since 1999 and contributed to Canada’s national team as a video analyst.

Curling organizer Ken Thompson, a former Ontario Silver Tankard champion, has spent more than 50 years in the sport, organizing major events such as the 2020 Brier and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ontario Curling Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be formally celebrated later this year at the hall’s annual ceremony.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices