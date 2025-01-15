Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 inductees

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees Tuesday night at city council, honouring two athletes and four builders for their significant contributions to sports.

Among the inductees is Simon Whitfield, a triathlete who won gold and silver Olympic medals, along with a dozen Canadian triathlon championships and 14 World Cup wins. He is already a member of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame.

Dirt racing legend Pat O’Brien joins the hall after a 30-year career that included 22 track championships and four coveted Mr. Dirt titles. O’Brien is one of only four Canadians inducted into the Dirt Racing Hall of Fame.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jim Hulton, currently in his 10th season as coach and general manager of the Charlottetown Islanders, was also recognized. Hulton has coached more than 1,000 CHL games, won a CHL Coach of the Year award in 2022 and earned a gold medal with Canada’s world junior team in 2005.

Story continues below advertisement

Minor hockey coach Randy Stewart enters the hall after a career spanning more than 1,000 games with Kingston Township Minor Hockey and international tournaments in Europe.

Soccer coach Victor Mendes, a two-time Ontario scoring champion during his playing career, has coached RMC’s soccer team since 1999 and contributed to Canada’s national team as a video analyst.

Curling organizer Ken Thompson, a former Ontario Silver Tankard champion, has spent more than 50 years in the sport, organizing major events such as the 2020 Brier and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ontario Curling Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be formally celebrated later this year at the hall’s annual ceremony.